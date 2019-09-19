Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Position Held by Sheffield Asset Management Llc; As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Shareholder First American Bank Upped Its Holding

First American Bank increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 12,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 205,229 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.88M, up from 192,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.76. About 32.05M shares traded or 0.51% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/03/2018 – Adam Cormier Joins PAN Communications Leadership Team as Vice President, Client Relations; 20/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial Tip-Off Postponed by Snow; 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Trial Nears Ends With U.S. Antitrust Chief Sounding Upbeat; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 08/05/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Take Last Shots Over Time Warner as Judge Weighs Deal; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO John Stephens Made Comments at Deutsche Bank Conference; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.37 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Revenue Falls

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 93.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 59,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 122,510 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96M, up from 63,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.76. About 737,430 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hengehold Cap Management Lc invested in 0.5% or 78,421 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.07% or 582,093 shares. 69,122 are owned by Bragg Fin. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 12,753 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners invested 0.27% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Artemis Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 159,700 shares. Diversified holds 30,287 shares. American Grp invested in 0.34% or 2.50 million shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.28% or 33,056 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0.33% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 5.58 million shares. Eastern Bancorporation has 533,048 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Foothills Asset Mgmt has invested 1.17% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Doheny Asset Management Ca reported 16,396 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs Incorporated New York accumulated 361,133 shares.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Beacon by 52,334 shares to 322,527 shares, valued at $8.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Doubleline by 30,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.64M shares, and cut its stake in Primecap.

