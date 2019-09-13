Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Stake Has Increased by Sheffield Asset Management Llc; As Aflac (AFL) Stock Price Rose, Verity & Verity Raised Its Holding by $4.16 Million

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 93.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 59,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 122,510 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96M, up from 63,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $41.84. About 309,591 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold PLAY shares while 70 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 37.20 million shares or 0.41% less from 37.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 125,823 shares. Moreover, Sei Invests Co has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Elk Creek Prns Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 259,946 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 130,343 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 56,464 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 11,736 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 49,325 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parkside Fin Natl Bank & Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 42 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). 20,998 were reported by Aqr Management Ltd Co. Prudential Incorporated accumulated 80,605 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 12,393 shares. 11,600 were accumulated by Menta Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Swiss Savings Bank holds 71,873 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 198,677 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.