Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Shareholder Sheffield Asset Management Has Upped Position; Archon Partners Has Upped Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $332,500 as Market Valuation Rose

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 93.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 59,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 122,510 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96M, up from 63,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.26% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 1.26M shares traded or 11.61% up from the average. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 119,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.94 million, up from 116,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 17.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold PLAY shares while 70 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 37.20 million shares or 0.41% less from 37.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada Inc invested in 0.02% or 8,318 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Hillcrest Asset Management Lc holds 203,009 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 41,929 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc owns 4,407 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 285,806 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr has 30 shares. Swiss Retail Bank owns 71,873 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Management LP owns 0.02% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 117,896 shares. Indaba Mngmt LP accumulated 611,000 shares or 4.78% of the stock. Whittier has invested 0.06% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 186,607 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). 6,887 are held by Amalgamated Retail Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beaumont Prns Limited Company holds 140,705 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Garrison Bradford & Associate Incorporated holds 1.14% or 7,300 shares in its portfolio. 278,640 are held by Stock Yards National Bank & Trust Com. Guardian Capital Advisors Limited Partnership holds 111,764 shares. Pennsylvania-based S&T State Bank Pa has invested 1.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Cypress Asset Tx has 2.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Novare Capital Mngmt has 151,744 shares for 3.1% of their portfolio. Nbt Bankshares N A Ny holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 138,108 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 743,874 shares. Richard C Young And Limited reported 71,189 shares. Services reported 1,599 shares stake. 233,611 are owned by Hyman Charles D. Davis invested in 5,613 shares. Horizon Inv Svcs Ltd Liability has invested 3.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).