Dave And Busters (PLAY) Holding Increased by Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc; S Muoio & Company Upped Holding in Gogo (GOGO) by $312,000

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Dave And Busters (PLAY) by 40.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 76,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 268,784 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.40 million, up from 191,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Dave And Busters for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $40.42. About 687,089 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 78,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The institutional investor held 181,751 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816,000, up from 103,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.88. About 1.51 million shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 05/03/2018 – GOGO BOARD AND SMALL MADE MUTUAL DECISION FOR STEP DOWN; 05/03/2018 – GOGO NAMES OAKLEIGH THORNE AS PRESIDENT-CEO; 09/04/2018 – Gogo’s 2Ku lnflight Connectivity Solution Selected by Air Canada for its Bombardier C-Series Aircraft; 06/04/2018 – GOGO AMENDED EMPLOYMENT, CHANGE IN CONTROL PACTS FOR EXECS; 09/05/2018 – Gogo Short-Interest Ratio Rises 50% to 44 Days; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 20/04/2018 – Gogo Realigns Leadership to Drive Operational Excellence; 07/05/2018 – GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; 05/03/2018 – GOGO INC – THORNE REPLACES MICHAEL J. SMALL AS CEO; 25/05/2018 – FTC: 20181210: Senator Global Opportunity Offshore Fund II Ltd.; Gogo Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Ltd Partnership holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 514,197 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt holds 0% or 23,826 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 40,905 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc reported 3,454 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation reported 10,000 shares stake. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Blair William Il has invested 0.01% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Wells Fargo Co Mn has 101,234 shares. 580,000 were reported by Mackay Shields. Ameritas Investment stated it has 5,004 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). First Allied Advisory holds 0.01% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) or 57,305 shares. Valinor Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.76% or 3.23 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 45,943 shares.

More notable recent Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-AIG, Kraft Heinz, SharpSpring – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Gogo a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Avedro, Kraft Heinz, TMX Group – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Digital Turbine (APPS) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Gogo Inc (GOGO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tribune Media Company by 413,500 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $859,873 activity. Shares for $21,000 were bought by MUNDHEIM ROBERT H on Thursday, August 15.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wideopenwest Inc by 108,706 shares to 272,414 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 86,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,527 shares, and cut its stake in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James & Assoc Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.43 million shares for 2.29% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Putnam Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Grisanti Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 54,673 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 44,114 shares. Franklin Res invested in 0.02% or 605,684 shares. Raymond James Associates has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 19,679 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 1,411 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Axa invested in 127,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 269,223 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc reported 700,870 shares stake. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 5,585 shares. Eagle Asset Inc has 0.31% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 1.18M shares.