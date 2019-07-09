Datasea Inc. (DTSS) Touches $1.37 Low on Jul, 9; Synbiotics (SBIO) Sentiment Is 0.55

Synbiotics Corp (SBIO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 11 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 20 reduced and sold their holdings in Synbiotics Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 886,409 shares, down from 1.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Synbiotics Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 12 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

The stock of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) reached all time low today, Jul, 9 and still has $1.26 target or 8.00% below today’s $1.37 share price. This indicates more downside for the $28.54 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.26 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.28 million less. The stock increased 5.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.37. About 475 shares traded. Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Datasea Inc. (DTSS) Prices 1.45M Share Offering at $4/Sh; Announces Uplisting to NASDAQ Capital Market – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Datasea Inc. Announces Full Exercise and Closing of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option in Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on December 28, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Datasea Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Uplisting to NASDAQ Capital Market – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of information technology systems and network security solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $28.54 million. The firm offers Xin Platform, an online platform that identifies potential customers, and markets services and products to targeted groups based on the data it collects through security systems; Safe Campus security system, which provides a campus information platform, which is accessible online or through a smartphone application for teachers, students, and their family to enhance the communications between them; and Smart Elevator, a security and management system for elevators. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Xin Platform also serves as an office to office management platform, which provides marketing services to traditional merchants, such as supermarkets, hotels, shopping malls, and restaurants.

The ETF increased 1.71% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $36.27. About 16,232 shares traded. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) has declined 8.55% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.98% the S&P500.

Ntv Asset Management Llc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF for 48,748 shares. Advisory Services Network Llc owns 64,911 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sfe Investment Counsel has 0.13% invested in the company for 7,784 shares. The New York-based Allsquare Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 10,758 shares.