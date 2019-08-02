Data I/O (DAIO) Forms $4.42 Double Bottom; Veritable LP Decreased Eagle Bancorp Md (EGBN) Holding By $1.58 Million

Veritable Lp decreased Eagle Bancorp Inc Md (EGBN) stake by 78.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Veritable Lp sold 31,697 shares as Eagle Bancorp Inc Md (EGBN)’s stock declined 25.71%. The Veritable Lp holds 8,797 shares with $442,000 value, down from 40,494 last quarter. Eagle Bancorp Inc Md now has $1.33B valuation. The stock decreased 4.19% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 252,157 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has declined 26.24% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical EGBN News: 24/04/2018 – EagleBank Mortgage Lenders Gonzalez and Pirzadeh Stand Out in National Mortgage Industry Rankings; 05/03/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP NAMES NORMAN R. POZEZ VICE CHAIRMAN; 12/03/2018 – EagleBank Announces Five-Year Partnership with D.C. United; 02/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Announces Earnings Call On April 19, 2018; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 13% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OVER SAME PERIOD IN 2017 ($75.8 MLN VERSUS $66.9 MLN); 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces 32% Increase in Net Income for First Quarter of 2018 Over 2017 and Total Assets of $7.7 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) 1Q EPS $1.04; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) 1Q Net $35.7M; 14/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) formed double bottom with $4.24 target or 4.00% below today’s $4.42 share price. Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) has $36.33M valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.42. About 12,954 shares traded. Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) has declined 11.82% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DAIO News: 26/04/2018 – DATA l/O CORP DAIO.O – QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS OF $6.2 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Data I/O Presents “Democratizing Security in IoT Devices” at the IoT DevCon Conference; 26/04/2018 – Data I/O Wins Third Award for Its New Universal Flash Storage (UFS) Support with SMT China Vision Award; 30/05/2018 – Data l/O Presents “Democratizing Security in IoT Devices” at the IoT DevCon Conference; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys 2.1% of Data I/O. Corp; 26/04/2018 – Data l/O Wins Third Award for Its New Universal Flash Storage (UFS) Support with SMT China Vision Award; 04/04/2018 Data l/O Corporation Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 04/04/2018 – Data I/O Corporation Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 25/04/2018 – Data I/O Wins EM Asia Innovation Award for New Universal Flash Storage (UFS) Support on LumenX Programming Platform; 22/04/2018 – DJ Data I/O Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAIO)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold EGBN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 4.14% less from 26.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Wasatch Inc invested 1.77% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 11,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Manhattan accumulated 0% or 1,093 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 0% or 4,894 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 20,630 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 905 shares. Metropolitan Life Company has invested 0.02% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,379 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 51,360 shares. Alps Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 80,504 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,069 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 8,878 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 2,100 shares.

More notable recent Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ: EGBN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Eagle Bancorp Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “EGBN CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Eagle Bancorp Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Eagle Bancorp, Inc. – EGBN – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Eagle Bancorp, Inc. â€“ EGBN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Veritable Lp increased Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 2,502 shares to 15,827 valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 229 shares and now owns 13,159 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.