Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Data I/O Corporation has 45.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 52.90% institutional ownership for its competitors. 10.1% of Data I/O Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.49% of all Diversified Electronics companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Data I/O Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data I/O Corporation 0.00% 6.50% 5.00% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Data I/O Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Data I/O Corporation N/A 5 24.86 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Data I/O Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Data I/O Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Data I/O Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.87 2.80

The potential upside of the peers is 76.12%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Data I/O Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Data I/O Corporation 1.62% 0.69% -9.84% -25.17% -11.82% -12% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year Data I/O Corporation had bearish trend while Data I/O Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Data I/O Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Data I/O Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 3.60 and has 2.69 Quick Ratio. Data I/O Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Data I/O Corporation’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Data I/O Corporation has a beta of 1.67 and its 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Data I/O Corporation’s competitors are 22.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

Data I/O Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Data I/O Corporation’s peers beat on 4 of the 6 factors Data I/O Corporation.

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems for electronic device manufacturers worldwide. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems. It also offers LumenX Programmer; non-automated programming systems comprising FlashPAK III programmer; and Sprint/Unifamily programmers, an off-line, low volume, and engineering non-automated system. In addition, the company provides hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive electronics, wireless, consumer electronics, and the Internet of things and their electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, internal telesales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.