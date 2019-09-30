Dassault Systemes SE (DASTY) Analysts See $0.71 EPS; Dime Community Bancshares Has 1.1 Sentiment

Dime Community Bancshares Inc (DCOM) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 53 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 48 sold and decreased positions in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The funds in our database now have: 25.91 million shares, up from 25.58 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Dime Community Bancshares Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 38 Increased: 38 New Position: 15.

Analysts expect Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) to report $0.71 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.74% from last quarter’s $0.73 EPS. DASTY’s profit would be $186.16 million giving it 50.29 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, Dassault Systemes SE’s analysts see -7.79% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $142.82. About 6,060 shares traded. Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software applications and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $37.45 billion. The firm offers SOLIDWORKS, a software solution for design, simulation, technical communication, and product data management; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D CAD design; GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides a scientific collaborative environment for biological formulated products and advanced materials. It has a 55.79 P/E ratio. It also offers SIMULIA, a simulation software solution for product, nature, and life; DELMIA manufacturing activities management solutions that help improve visibility into, control over, and synchronization across manufacturing activities and supply chain processes; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions; ENOVIA that offers collaborative enterprise business process applications; 3DEXCITE software, solutions, and computer-generated imagery services; EXALEAD that enables organizations to access, analyze, and reveal enterprise digital intellectual properties and external information; and NETVIBES dashboard, which enables enterprises to identify and manage everything on real-time personalized dashboards.

Analysts await Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 9.37% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DCOM’s profit will be $12.59 million for 15.39 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the unitary savings bank holding firm for Dime Community Bank that provides financial services and loans for housing in New York. The company has market cap of $774.94 million. It accepts deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 16.09 P/E ratio. The firm also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; small investment property loans; one- to four-family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, including acquisition, land development and construction loans, finance loans and leases, and small business administration loans.