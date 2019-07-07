Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE (DASTY) EPS Estimated At $0.76; Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) Shorts Down By 31.31%

Analysts expect Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) to report $0.76 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.30% from last quarter’s $0.77 EPS. DASTY’s profit would be $197.16M giving it 52.04 P/E if the $0.76 EPS is correct. After having $0.83 EPS previously, Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE’s analysts see -8.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.14% or $6.83 during the last trading session, reaching $158.21. About 25,475 shares traded or 182.84% up from the average. Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) had a decrease of 31.31% in short interest. RRTS’s SI was 1.16 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 31.31% from 1.69M shares previously. With 767,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS)’s short sellers to cover RRTS’s short positions. The SI to Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc’s float is 4.97%. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 21,774 shares traded. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) has declined 80.37% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.80% the S&P500. Some Historical RRTS News: 16/05/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION – ACTIVE AERO GROUP, USA JET, RICH LOGISTICS TO CONTINUE TO EXIST, WILL NOW BE INTEGRATED, OPERATE UNDER ONE MANAGEMENT TEAM; 19/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF ACTIVE AERO GROUP, USA JET, RICH LOGISTICS; 16/05/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Announces Further Business Integration to Expand Mission Critical Transportation Solutions; 29/03/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Announces Quarterly Reports, Release Date and Conference Call for the First Three Quarters of 2017; 02/04/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION 2017 9-MO LOSS/SHR $1.77; 29/03/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Announces Quarterly Reports, Release Date and Conference Call for the First Three Quarters of; 02/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Files Qtrly Reports for First Three Quarters of 2017 and Provides Business Update; 15/03/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION- REBRANDING OF 5 OPERATING COS, INTEGRATION OF ROADRUNNER TRUCKLOAD PLUS ORGANIZATION INTO DOMESTIC FREIGHT MANAGEMENT UNIT; 14/05/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS DELAYS 10-Q FILING

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software applications and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $41.04 billion. The firm offers SOLIDWORKS, a software solution for design, simulation, technical communication, and product data management; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D CAD design; GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides a scientific collaborative environment for biological formulated products and advanced materials. It has a 61.8 P/E ratio. It also offers SIMULIA, a simulation software solution for product, nature, and life; DELMIA manufacturing activities management solutions that help improve visibility into, control over, and synchronization across manufacturing activities and supply chain processes; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions; ENOVIA that offers collaborative enterprise business process applications; 3DEXCITE software, solutions, and computer-generated imagery services; EXALEAD that enables organizations to access, analyze, and reveal enterprise digital intellectual properties and external information; and NETVIBES dashboard, which enables enterprises to identify and manage everything on real-time personalized dashboards.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.45, from 0.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 29.56 million shares or 410.18% more from 5.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS). Jane Street Group Lc owns 516,166 shares. Stifel Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) for 10,000 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd, Guernsey-based fund reported 25,500 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 0% or 496,871 shares. State Street holds 18,799 shares. Virtu Llc holds 14,045 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru accumulated 65,436 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) for 169,594 shares. Annex Advisory Services Llc has 0% invested in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) for 50,896 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated has invested 0% in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 119,535 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS). Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) for 376,783 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $308,776 activity. ELLIOTT INTERNATIONAL – L.P. bought $68,223 worth of stock or 8,321 shares.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-light transportation and logistics services. The company has market cap of $376.81 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Truckload Logistics , Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Global Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s TL segment arranges pickup, delivery, freight consolidation, and inventory management of TL freight through its network of 48 TL service centers, 4 freight consolidation and inventory management centers, 23 firm dispatch offices, and approximately 100 independent brokerage agents in the United States and Canada.