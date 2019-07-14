Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE (DASTY) Analysts See $0.76 EPS; Price T Rowe Associates Trimmed Its Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Holding

Analysts expect Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) to report $0.76 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.30% from last quarter’s $0.77 EPS. DASTY’s profit would be $197.31M giving it 51.57 P/E if the $0.76 EPS is correct. After having $0.83 EPS previously, Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE’s analysts see -8.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $156.76. About 13,286 shares traded or 32.53% up from the average. Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) stake by 31.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 93,820 shares as Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)’s stock declined 23.08%. The Price T Rowe Associates Inc holds 203,755 shares with $9.75M value, down from 297,575 last quarter. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc now has $2.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 315,136 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 31.08% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 13/04/2018 Nu Skin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend

Among 5 analysts covering Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Nu Skin had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NUS in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of NUS in report on Friday, March 1 with “Sell” rating. DA Davidson maintained the shares of NUS in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) stake by 22,283 shares to 2.56M valued at $51.06M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 2.06M shares and now owns 15.56M shares. Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru holds 0% or 863 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 1.18 million shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Kepos Cap Lp holds 10,332 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.15% or 218,054 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 0.08% or 53,374 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 175 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Ellington Management Group Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,400 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 2,418 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Company owns 88,795 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 178,894 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 13.89% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.08 per share. NUS’s profit will be $51.61M for 12.12 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/03: (OMN) (SYMC) (TSLA) Higher; (UMRX) (USNA) (NUS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nu Skin Named one of America’s Best-in-state Employers by Forbes – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More notable recent Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why You Should Bet On Dassault SystÃ¨mes – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nemetschek Will Benefit Significantly From Construction Momentum – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nemetschek: I Am Buying More Now – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dassault Systemes agrees to buy Medidata Solutions – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.