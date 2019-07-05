Daseke Inc. (DSKE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

As Trucking businesses, Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) and Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daseke Inc. 5 0.13 N/A -0.46 0.00 Werner Enterprises Inc. 33 0.87 N/A 2.47 13.30

Table 1 highlights Daseke Inc. and Werner Enterprises Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daseke Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Werner Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 8.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.07 beta means Daseke Inc.’s volatility is 7.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Werner Enterprises Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

Daseke Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Werner Enterprises Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Werner Enterprises Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Daseke Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Daseke Inc. and Werner Enterprises Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Daseke Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Werner Enterprises Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Werner Enterprises Inc.’s consensus price target is $42, while its potential upside is 35.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Daseke Inc. and Werner Enterprises Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34% and 69.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Daseke Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 14.2% of Werner Enterprises Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Daseke Inc. -3.13% 1.54% 17.15% -4.54% -43.62% 42.93% Werner Enterprises Inc. 1.33% -4.57% -6.15% -1.23% -11.66% 11.1%

For the past year Daseke Inc. was more bullish than Werner Enterprises Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Werner Enterprises Inc. beats Daseke Inc.

Daseke, Inc. provides open deck specialized transportation services in North America. It offers aerospace related transportation and flatbed trucking services with curtain trailers in flatbed, step-deck, and low -profile step-deck configuration; transformers, tower cranes, truck cranes, front end loaders, and dozer transportation services; oil field cargo and trucking logistics services; and specialty and over-dimensional flatbed cargo services, as well as carries oversized pre-stressed concrete and oversized mining tires. The company also provides long haul, regional, and dedicated services; high volume and time-sensitive open-deck/specialty services; transportation of roofing and building materials, as well as various aluminum, iron, and steel products; and transportation of open-deck and drop deck freight, including steel, machinery, and agricultural equipment. In addition, the company offers time-sensitive transportation of aerospace parts, wind turbines and blades, oil and gas equipment, heavy equipment, and logistical projects; and intermodal port deliveries. The company has a fleet of approximately 3,000 tractors and 6,000 open deck specialized trailers that serves 49 U.S. states, as well as Canada and Mexico. Daseke, Inc. is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet, which transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet that offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; and regional short-haul fleet, which provides comparable truckload van service in the United States. This segment also offers truckload services dedicated to a specific customer, including services for products requiring specialized trailers, such as flatbed or temperature-controlled trailers. This segment transports retail store merchandise, consumer products, grocery products, and manufactured products. The Werner Logistics segment provides non-asset-based transportation and logistics services, including truck brokerage; logistics management services and solutions; rail transportation through alliances with rail and drayage providers; and management of shipments from origin to destination using a combination of air, ocean, truck, and rail transportation modes. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a fleet of 7,100 trucks, which included 6,305 company-operated, as well as 795 owned and operated by independent contractors; 24,350 company-owned trailers that comprised 22,763 dry vans, 208 flatbeds, 1,333 temperature-controlled trailers, and 46 specialized trailers; and 74 intermodal drayage trucks. Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.