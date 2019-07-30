Daseke Inc. (DSKE) and Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) and Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Trucking industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daseke Inc. 5 0.14 N/A -0.46 0.00 Marten Transport Ltd. 19 1.34 N/A 1.06 18.36

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Daseke Inc. and Marten Transport Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) and Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daseke Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Marten Transport Ltd. 0.00% 18.8% 14.2%

Risk & Volatility

Daseke Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.07 beta. Marten Transport Ltd.’s 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Daseke Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Marten Transport Ltd. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Marten Transport Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Daseke Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Daseke Inc. and Marten Transport Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 34% and 69.3% respectively. About 2.5% of Daseke Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Marten Transport Ltd. has 22.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Daseke Inc. -3.13% 1.54% 17.15% -4.54% -43.62% 42.93% Marten Transport Ltd. 0.1% 6.6% 3.52% -2.02% -6.33% 19.77%

For the past year Daseke Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Marten Transport Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Marten Transport Ltd. beats Daseke Inc.

Daseke, Inc. provides open deck specialized transportation services in North America. It offers aerospace related transportation and flatbed trucking services with curtain trailers in flatbed, step-deck, and low -profile step-deck configuration; transformers, tower cranes, truck cranes, front end loaders, and dozer transportation services; oil field cargo and trucking logistics services; and specialty and over-dimensional flatbed cargo services, as well as carries oversized pre-stressed concrete and oversized mining tires. The company also provides long haul, regional, and dedicated services; high volume and time-sensitive open-deck/specialty services; transportation of roofing and building materials, as well as various aluminum, iron, and steel products; and transportation of open-deck and drop deck freight, including steel, machinery, and agricultural equipment. In addition, the company offers time-sensitive transportation of aerospace parts, wind turbines and blades, oil and gas equipment, heavy equipment, and logistical projects; and intermodal port deliveries. The company has a fleet of approximately 3,000 tractors and 6,000 open deck specialized trailers that serves 49 U.S. states, as well as Canada and Mexico. Daseke, Inc. is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Dedicated segment provides transportation solutions to individual customers using temperature-controlled trailers, dry vans, and other specialized equipment. The Intermodal segment transports its customersÂ’ freight utilizing temperature-controlled trailers and dry containers on railroad flatcars for portions of trips, as well as using tractors and contracted carriers. The Brokerage segment develops contractual relationships with and arranges for third-party carriers to transport freight for its customers in temperature-controlled trailers and dry vans. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 2,785 tractors, including 2,717 company-owned tractors and 68 tractors supplied by independent contractors. Marten Transport, Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin.