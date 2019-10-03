DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (DZSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

This is a contrast between DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) and Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 11 0.75 11.70M 0.06 170.68 Zebra Technologies Corporation 203 1.61 53.53M 7.83 26.93

Demonstrates DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and Zebra Technologies Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Zebra Technologies Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Zebra Technologies Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 110,586,011.34% 1.3% 0.5% Zebra Technologies Corporation 26,405,880.03% 33.6% 9.7%

Risk and Volatility

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.36. Competitively, Zebra Technologies Corporation is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.57 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. are 2 and 1.5. Competitively, Zebra Technologies Corporation has 1 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and Zebra Technologies Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zebra Technologies Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Zebra Technologies Corporation’s consensus price target is $217.5, while its potential upside is 8.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and Zebra Technologies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.1% and 90.1%. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Zebra Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. -6.85% -21.57% -14.12% -23.54% 8.86% -27.61% Zebra Technologies Corporation 12.21% 0.91% 2.81% 23.07% 54.19% 32.44%

For the past year DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. has -27.61% weaker performance while Zebra Technologies Corporation has 32.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Zebra Technologies Corporation beats DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. on 10 of the 14 factors.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units. The Company is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification (RFID) printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. Its products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. The company also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these products and services. In addition, it offers barcode scanners; specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification; real-time location systems; and related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, utilities, and application software. Further, the company provides maintenance, repair, product support, system installation and integration services, and other services. It serves retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and other end markets. The company sells its products through a network of resellers, distributors, and end users representing industrial, service, and government organizations. Zebra Technologies Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.