DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (DZSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ)

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 12 0.90 N/A 0.17 60.48 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Profitability

Table 2 shows us DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0.00% 10% 3.9% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.00% -3.8% -1.2%

Volatility & Risk

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.58 beta. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a 0.58 beta and it is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.4% of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. shares and 9.2% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares. 0.6% are DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. -21.23% -3.85% -27.15% -30.65% 0% -28.25% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) -1.08% -4.76% -1.71% 2.11% 19.17% 3.72%

For the past year DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. beats Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units. The Company is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud. It offers radio access solutions; IP routing and transport solutions; microwave and optical transmission solutions for mobile and fixed networks; IP multimedia subsystem solutions; a cloud platform that handles workloads for various clouds; and telecom, IT, and commercial cloud services. The Global Services segment delivers managed services, including services for designing, building, operating, and managing the day-to-day operations of the customerÂ’s network or solutions; maintenance services; network sharing solutions; shared solutions; and managed services of IT environments. It also offers product-related services, consulting and systems integration services, and broadcast services for industry-specific solutions, primarily in the areas of utilities, transport, and public safety. The Support Solutions segment provides software suites for operators, such as operations support systems, business support systems, television and media solutions, and M-commerce solutions for money transfer. The company has a strategic partnership with Net Insight AB (publ) to offer end-to-end media contribution solutions to the broadcast industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.