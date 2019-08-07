DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (DZSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Since DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) and Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 12 0.74 N/A 0.06 170.68 Sierra Wireless Inc. 13 0.55 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and Sierra Wireless Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and Sierra Wireless Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.5% Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -4%

Volatility and Risk

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. has a 0.36 beta, while its volatility is 64.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sierra Wireless Inc.’s 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.16 beta.

Liquidity

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sierra Wireless Inc. are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sierra Wireless Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and Sierra Wireless Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sierra Wireless Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

On the other hand, Sierra Wireless Inc.’s potential upside is 11.78% and its consensus price target is $13.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and Sierra Wireless Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.1% and 28.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of Sierra Wireless Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. -6.85% -21.57% -14.12% -23.54% 8.86% -27.61% Sierra Wireless Inc. -1.75% -3.84% -11.63% -22.04% -26.83% -12.29%

For the past year DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. was more bearish than Sierra Wireless Inc.

Summary

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. beats Sierra Wireless Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units. The Company is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.