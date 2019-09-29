DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (DZSI) Reaches $9.43 Yearly Low; Cantel Medical (CMD) Sellers Increased By 7.01% Their Shorts

Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMD) had an increase of 7.01% in short interest. CMD’s SI was 2.96M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.01% from 2.76 million shares previously. With 286,500 avg volume, 10 days are for Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMD)’s short sellers to cover CMD’s short positions. The SI to Cantel Medical Corp’s float is 7.9%. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 380,238 shares traded or 52.65% up from the average. Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) has risen 1.03% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CMD News: 21/03/2018 – CANTEL MEDICAL SEES DEAL NEUTRAL TO FY18 ADJ. EPS; 08/03/2018 – Cantel Medical 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 18/04/2018 – CANTEL MEDICAL GETS FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE TO MARKET ADVANTAGE; 21/03/2018 – Cantel Medical Expects Deal to Be MOdestly Dilutive to FY18, FY19 EPS; 21/03/2018 – Cantel Medical Expects Deal to Cut FY19 Adj EPS by a Few Cents; 18/04/2018 – CANTEL GETS FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE TO MARKET ADVANTAGE PLUS; 21/03/2018 – CANTEL MEDICAL CORP – ANTICIPATES DEAL TO BE MODESTLY DILUTIVE TO GAAP EPS IN BOTH FISCAL YEAR 2018 AND FISCAL YEAR 2019; 16/03/2018 – CMD Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 08/03/2018 – CANTEL MEDICAL 2Q REV. $213.0M, EST. $211.3M; 31/05/2018 – Cantel Medical 3Q EPS 45c

The stock of DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) hit a new 52-week low and has $8.96 target or 5.00% below today's $9.43 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $201.67M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $8.96 price target is reached, the company will be worth $10.08 million less. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.43. About 65,585 shares traded. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) has risen 8.86% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500.

Analysts await DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DZSI’s profit will be $3.21M for 15.72 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.31% negative EPS growth.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service well-known provider and enterprise networks worldwide. The company has market cap of $201.67 million. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. It has a 79.24 P/E ratio. The firm also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention services and products for the healthcare market worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.13 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Endoscopy, Water Purification and Filtration, Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. It has a 56.86 P/E ratio. The Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets; transport systems; mobile medical carts; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid and flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; cleaning and disinfecting reusable components used in gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures; and technical maintenance services.