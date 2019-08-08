DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (DZSI) Forms $10.22 Double Bottom; Shorts at Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) Lowered By 2.42%

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (DZSI) formed double bottom with $9.50 target or 7.00% below today’s $10.22 share price. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (DZSI) has $222.28M valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 17,659 shares traded. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) has risen 8.86% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DZSI News: 10/05/2018 – DASAN Zhone Solutions 1Q Rev $59.5M; 30/05/2018 – DASAN Zhone Solutions Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting and Updates Guidance for Full Year 2018 Net Revenue; 10/05/2018 – DASAN ZHONE 1Q NET REV. $59.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DZSI); 02/04/2018 – DASAN ZHONE SOLUTIONS INC SAYS THE TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON JUNE 27, 2019 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – DASAN ZHONE 1Q EPS 1C; 10/05/2018 – DASAN Zhone Solutions 1Q EPS 1c; 13/04/2018 – Company Profile for DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc; 30/05/2018 – DASAN Zhone Solutions Had Seen FY18 Rev $265M-$270; 30/05/2018 – DASAN Zhone Solutions Raises FY18 View To Rev $272M-$280M

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) had a decrease of 2.42% in short interest. ZBH’s SI was 2.37 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.42% from 2.43 million shares previously. With 1.18 million avg volume, 2 days are for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)’s short sellers to cover ZBH’s short positions. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $136.53. About 76,065 shares traded. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has risen 6.81% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBH News: 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- ACE Trochanteric Nail System STER TROC NAIL 180X13X140 STER TROC NAIL 125 DEG X 13MM STER TROC NA; 16/04/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Announces FDA Clearance and First Surgical Case of the Persona® Trabecular Metal™ Tibia; 10/04/2018 – Zimmer Biomet at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- PRCT MIS CR MOB PLT SZ 4 L® PRCT MIS CR MOB PLT SZ 5 L® PRCT MIS CR MOB PLT SZ 6 L® PRCT MIS CR; 08/03/2018 – ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC – HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 3.700% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2023; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- Trabecular Metal® Primary Hip Prosthesis; Part Numbers: 1. 00-7864-013-00 (UDI: (01) 00889024139251; 11/04/2018 – In the wake of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Capitol Hill, Lyft President John Zimmer chimed in on the subject of user privacy; 26/04/2018 – ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN 27.5% – 28.5%; 05/04/2018 – John Zimmer on ‘Bloomberg Studio 1.0’ (Video); 02/04/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Announces FDA Clearance Of The Comprehensive(R) Augmented Baseplate For Shoulder Reconstruction

Analysts await DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to report earnings on August, 13 after the close. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.08 per share. DZSI’s profit will be $1.30M for 42.58 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $27.96 billion. It operates through four divisions: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic , and Dental. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Among 7 analysts covering Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Cowen & Co. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 30 to “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Evercore on Monday, April 8. The stock of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 29. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ZBH in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ZBH in report on Monday, March 4 with “Overweight” rating.

