DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (DZSI) EPS Estimated At $0.06; KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA ORDINARY SHARES N (NSKFF) Shorts Increased By 1.9%

KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA ORDINARY SHARES N (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) had an increase of 1.9% in short interest. NSKFF’s SI was 64,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.9% from 63,300 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 323 days are for KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA ORDINARY SHARES N (OTCMKTS:NSKFF)’s short sellers to cover NSKFF’s short positions. It closed at $12.45 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 13 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. DZSI’s profit would be $1.30 million giving it 41.21 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc.’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.89. About 149,944 shares traded or 50.22% up from the average. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) has risen 8.86% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DZSI News: 10/05/2018 – DASAN Zhone Solutions 1Q Rev $59.5M; 30/05/2018 – DASAN Zhone Solutions Had Seen FY18 Rev $265M-$270; 10/05/2018 – DASAN ZHONE 1Q NET REV. $59.5M; 10/05/2018 – DASAN Zhone Solutions 1Q EPS 1c; 13/04/2018 – Company Profile for DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc; 10/05/2018 – DASAN ZHONE 1Q ADJ EPS 1.0C; 12/04/2018 – KDDI Japan Launches 10G Symmetrical Internet Service With DASAN Zhone Solutions Equipment; 15/05/2018 – DASAN Zhone Solutions Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 30/05/2018 – DASAN ZHONE SEES YR REV $272M-$280M, SAW $265M- $270M; 30/05/2018 – DASAN Zhone Solutions Raises FY18 View To Rev $272M-$280M

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service well-known provider and enterprise networks worldwide. The company has market cap of $215.10 million. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. It has a 162.13 P/E ratio. The firm also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access.

Another recent and important Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Kongsberg Gruppen ASA ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2018.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology systems and solutions to clients in the gas and oil, merchant marine, fisheries, and defense and aerospace sectors. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence Systems, and Kongsberg Protech Systems. It has a 19.42 P/E ratio. The Kongsberg Maritime segment provides products and systems for positioning, surveillance, navigation, and automation for merchant vessels and the offshore industry, as well as back-deck handling equipment for use on offshore vessels.