DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (DZSI) and Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Comparison side by side

As Communication Equipment companies, DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) and Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 11 0.75 11.70M 0.06 170.68 Viasat Inc. 78 -11.74 39.68M -1.14 0.00

Demonstrates DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and Viasat Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and Viasat Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 109,550,561.80% 1.3% 0.5% Viasat Inc. 50,748,177.52% -3.6% -1.8%

Volatility & Risk

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.36. Viasat Inc.’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Viasat Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Viasat Inc.

Analyst Ratings

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and Viasat Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viasat Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Viasat Inc. has a consensus price target of $88, with potential upside of 16.83%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and Viasat Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.1% and 95.6% respectively. About 0.3% of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Viasat Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. -6.85% -21.57% -14.12% -23.54% 8.86% -27.61% Viasat Inc. -2.61% 0.21% -9.39% 32.99% 17.35% 38.41%

For the past year DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. has -27.61% weaker performance while Viasat Inc. has 38.41% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. beats Viasat Inc.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units. The Company is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.

ViaSat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals designed to access Ka-band broadband services; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and wide area network compression for enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. ViaSat, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.