DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (DZSI) and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) Contrasting side by side

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 12 0.78 N/A 0.17 60.48 China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1 0.16 N/A -4.86 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0.00% 10% 3.9% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.8% -35.4%

Volatility and Risk

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. has a 0.58 beta, while its volatility is 42.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s 2.85 beta is the reason why it is 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited are owned by institutional investors at 16.4% and 10% respectively. About 0.6% of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. -21.23% -3.85% -27.15% -30.65% 0% -28.25% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -20.71% -33.33% -42.86% -57.65% -64.71% -28%

For the past year DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Summary

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units. The Company is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.