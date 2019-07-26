DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (DZSI) Analysts See $0.07 EPS; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Trimmed Lgi Homes (LGIH) Holding

Analysts expect DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to report $0.07 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. DZSI’s profit would be $1.49 million giving it 37.39 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc.’s analysts see 40.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 38,870 shares traded. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical DZSI News: 10/05/2018 – DASAN ZHONE 1Q EPS 1C; 30/05/2018 – DASAN Zhone Solutions Had Seen FY18 Rev $265M-$270; 10/05/2018 – DASAN ZHONE 1Q NET REV. $59.5M; 10/05/2018 – DASAN Zhone Solutions 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – DASAN ZHONE RAISING NET REV. GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 12/04/2018 – KDDI Japan Launches 10G Symmetrical Internet Service With DASAN Zhone Solutions Equipment; 13/04/2018 – Company Profile for DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc; 10/05/2018 – DASAN ZHONE 1Q ADJ EPS 1.0C; 30/05/2018 – DASAN ZHONE SEES YR REV $272M-$280M, SAW $265M- $270M; 30/05/2018 – DASAN Zhone Solutions Raises FY18 View To Rev $272M-$280M

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased Lgi Homes Inc. (LGIH) stake by 9.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 46,255 shares as Lgi Homes Inc. (LGIH)’s stock rose 17.84%. The Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 455,094 shares with $27.42M value, down from 501,349 last quarter. Lgi Homes Inc. now has $1.66B valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $72.56. About 143,830 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 14.93% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 22/04/2018 – DJ LGI Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGIH); 29/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC – ON MAY 25, ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Improved Toothbrush (LGI-2564); 17/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Falling to; 20/03/2018 – LGI Homes Opens New Section in Honey Farms Community; 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs PET CART (LGI-2560); 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool for Snaking Electrical Wiring Safely (LGI-2498); 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs PET CART (LGI-2560); 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC LGIH.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.00 TO $7.00; 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Automotive Security System (LGI-2541)

Among 2 analysts covering LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LGI Homes had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by JMP Securities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold LGIH shares while 48 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 4.98% less from 20.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,714 were accumulated by Sg Americas Limited Liability Company. Dc Cap Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 300,000 shares. Scout Invs accumulated 63,937 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Moreover, Prescott Grp Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 2.5% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Hsbc Public Limited Company accumulated 8,695 shares. Epoch Partners holds 0.27% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 1.04 million shares. Nordea Investment Management has 0.01% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 103,398 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 41,600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 28,327 shares. Toth Fin Advisory reported 0.01% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Credit Suisse Ag holds 25,371 shares.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased Helen Of Troy Ltd. (NASDAQ:HELE) stake by 53,345 shares to 310,823 valued at $36.04M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lumentum Holdings Inc. stake by 158,230 shares and now owns 636,680 shares. Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) was raised too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.00 million activity. Snider Michael Larry also sold $1.00 million worth of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares.

Analysts await LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.64 EPS, down 13.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.9 per share. LGIH’s profit will be $37.59M for 11.06 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by LGI Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 124.66% EPS growth.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service well-known provider and enterprise networks worldwide. The company has market cap of $223.17 million. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. It has a 171.56 P/E ratio. The firm also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access.

