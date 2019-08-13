Daruma Capital Management Upped Its Position in Catalent (CTLT) by $629,920 as Valuation Rose; As Union Pac Com (UNP) Share Value Rose, Holder American National Bank Lowered Position

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 15,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The hedge fund held 96,886 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 81,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 172,623 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q EPS 14c; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

American National Bank decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 5,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 33,252 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 38,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $169.45. About 1.04 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.43 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.