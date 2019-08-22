Daruma Capital Management Trimmed By $4.33 Million Its Costar Group (CSGP) Stake; Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Sentiment Is 0.7

Southside Bancshares Inc (SBSI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.44, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 33 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 47 sold and reduced stock positions in Southside Bancshares Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 17.12 million shares, down from 17.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Southside Bancshares Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 47 Increased: 27 New Position: 6.

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased Costar Group Inc (CSGP) stake by 10.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 9,286 shares as Costar Group Inc (CSGP)’s stock rose 24.07%. The Daruma Capital Management Llc holds 79,138 shares with $36.91 million value, down from 88,424 last quarter. Costar Group Inc now has $22.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $616.03. About 103,937 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. The Company’s deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 15.18 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate.

Analysts await Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 1.72% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.58 per share. SBSI’s profit will be $19.21M for 14.51 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Southside Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Walthausen & Co. Llc holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Southside Bancshares, Inc. for 227,038 shares. Third Avenue Management Llc owns 198,385 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chatham Capital Group Inc. has 0.4% invested in the company for 46,633 shares. The Florida-based Naples Global Advisors Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Proshare Advisors Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 276,825 shares.

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO) stake by 28,957 shares to 404,400 valued at $26.06 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lumentum Hldgs Inc stake by 17,011 shares and now owns 80,682 shares. At Home Group Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,446 were accumulated by Axa. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Putnam Lc has invested 0.34% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Prelude Cap Ltd Liability invested in 150 shares. Sandhill Cap Prns Llc reported 32,774 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Trexquant Inv L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,214 shares. Oakbrook Limited owns 1,853 shares. Cibc Asset Inc stated it has 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd accumulated 17,248 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De owns 315,837 shares. 618 were reported by Captrust Advisors. Federated Incorporated Pa reported 0.26% stake. Dynamic Capital Management Limited invested in 3,130 shares or 5.28% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 5,524 shares. The Maryland-based Df Dent has invested 2.29% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 68.75 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CoStar Group has $52500 highest and $46000 lowest target. $499.25’s average target is -18.96% below currents $616.03 stock price. CoStar Group had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) rating on Wednesday, February 27. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $512 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by SunTrust.

