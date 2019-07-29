Daruma Capital Management Stake in Enpro Inds (NPO) Raised by $1.85 Million as Share Value Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Private Wealth Advisors Increased Its Holding

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 269 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 5,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/04/2018 – A look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 14/05/2018 – Parametric Adds Aptiv, Exits MUFG, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 29/03/2018 – Expert Travel Advice From Lonely Planet Now Available On Voice Devices; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership to Offer New Fire TV Edition Smart TVs; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Uber hires top Amazon voice executive as product head as Daniel Graf departs- Recode; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Moves Past Alphabet as 2nd Most Valuable Public Company (Video); 13/03/2018 – Tony Romm: for the moment, sources say the event is set for March 20. hearing attendees are reps from FB, Google, Amazon, Snap; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health-care system – but Walmart could do more

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 28,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 404,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06M, up from 375,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $67.21. About 136,047 shares traded or 15.21% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 12.95% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4,981 activity.

More notable recent EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Admiral Caldwell Recognizes Fairbanks Morse Partnership During Visit to Beloit Facility – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EnPro Industries Comments on Exchange Offer for Its Unregistered 5.75% Senior Notes Due 2026 – Business Wire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EnPro Industries Announces Date for First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EnPro Industries acquired The Aseptic Group – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 23,431 shares to 52,141 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,987 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NPO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 3.60% less from 19.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Swiss Financial Bank invested in 0% or 37,800 shares. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% or 244 shares in its portfolio. 53,109 are held by Legal General Gru Public Ltd Co. Smithfield Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 45 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership reported 19,915 shares stake. Kbc Group Nv owns 38,419 shares. Prudential stated it has 34,184 shares. Paradice Invest Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 688,982 shares. Principal Finance Group Inc reported 0.01% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 1.32M shares. Sei Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 83,605 shares. Mutual Of America Management Lc invested in 0.06% or 60,575 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP reported 0% stake. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Com reported 615 shares.