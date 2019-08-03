Daruma Capital Management Raised Holding in Cubic (CUB) by $3.25 Million as Share Value Rose; Cadence Capital Management Upped Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position by $363,760 as Stock Rose

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cubic Corp (CUB) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 58,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The hedge fund held 540,859 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.42 million, up from 482,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cubic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $65.07. About 324,948 shares traded or 24.03% up from the average. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES BUSINESS FOR ABOUT $135M; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES BUSINESS TO VALIANT INTEGRATED; 07/05/2018 – Cubic Awarded Contract to Deliver PRISim Suite PortableTrainers to US Air National Guard; 03/05/2018 – Cubic Expands Footprint with Office Opening in Dallas, Texas; 19/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Open Payment in Tolling at IBTTA Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cubic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUB); 30/04/2018 – Cubic Celebrates GATR Facility Expansion with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Highlight Advanced Training Solutions at 2018 LANPAC Symposium & Exposition; 29/03/2018 – Cubic Awarded Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Contract to Support Data Link Enterprise

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 18,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 714,160 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29 million, up from 695,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $20.21. About 14.66M shares traded or 9.61% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 28/05/2018 – Canada likely to buy Trans Mountain pipeline project – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan CDS Tightens 20 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil of $56.50 Per Barrel; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 17/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS GOVERNEMENT CONTINUES TO HAVE “ROBUST DISCUSSIONS” WITH KINDER MORGAN OVER POSSIBLE AID FOR PIPELINE EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – AGREED TO WORK WITH GOVT OF CANADA TO SEEK A THIRD PARTY BUYER FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM AND TMEP THROUGH JULY 22, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be flying back to Canada from Peru this weekend for a joint; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS BRITISH COLUMBIA HAS UNDERTAKEN STRATEGY OF “INJECTING UNCERTAINTY” INTO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS TOLD PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT OTTAWA IS LOOKING AT LEGISLATIVE OPTIONS OVER PIPELINE CRISIS; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada: Parties Expect to Close Transaction in Late 3Q or Early 4Q

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novanta Inc by 163,992 shares to 327,595 shares, valued at $27.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 9,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,138 shares, and cut its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CUB shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% or 114,233 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). 1.20M are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). 4,225 are held by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Franklin Resources owns 656,227 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0.03% or 3.62 million shares. Parkside Bancorporation And Trust owns 0% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 24 shares. Daruma Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 540,859 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Co accumulated 75,435 shares or 0% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Com holds 15,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Walleye Trading Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 1,207 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 1,301 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $531,579 activity. FELDMANN BRADLEY H bought $40,787 worth of stock or 697 shares. 2,716 shares were bought by GUILES EDWIN A, worth $162,417. 5,000 shares valued at $301,250 were bought by WARNER JOHN H JR on Friday, May 10. 123 shares were bought by Aga Anshooman, worth $7,196. HARRISON MARK also bought $10,025 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 74,852 shares. Chevy Chase Holdings reported 1.62M shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd reported 105,054 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Lc owns 22,556 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ntv Asset Management Ltd holds 15,055 shares. Community Bank Na holds 0% or 824 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Company reported 102,224 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Company owns 33,800 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.12% or 29,869 shares. Livingston Gru Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 84,384 shares. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 99,805 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd has 0.06% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 191,138 shares.