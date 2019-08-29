Daruma Capital Management Raised Catalent (CTLT) Holding by $629,920 as Stock Value Rose; Silchester International Investors Llp Holds Position in Sk Telecom LTD (SKM)

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 15,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The hedge fund held 96,886 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 81,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $52.94. About 1.18 million shares traded or 55.18% up from the average. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q EPS 14c; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53 million, up from 12.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.96. About 272,758 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3,981 shares to 16,987 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) by 77,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 520,316 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). 3,084 are owned by Us Financial Bank De. Sit Investment holds 0.02% or 14,225 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 25,627 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,910 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invests invested in 0.02% or 166,377 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Citadel Advsr owns 0.02% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 1.05 million shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr stated it has 4,628 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 95,021 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 101,465 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Company accumulated 28,310 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 49,881 shares. State Street invested in 3.80 million shares or 0.01% of the stock.