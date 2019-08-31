Daruma Capital Management Position in Entegris (ENTG) Lowered by $8.80 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Share Value Rose, Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Lowered Position by $4.01 Million

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 251,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 867,461 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.96M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.83. About 380,409 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 25,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 183,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.27M, down from 208,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Management Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 117,186 shares. Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Northern reported 1.86 million shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt reported 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp reported 35,628 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Prelude Capital Ltd Company has 0% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 249 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 23,879 shares or 0% of the stock. Alphaone Invest Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 855 shares.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 97,992 shares to 247,766 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 17,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO).

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $59.03 million for 23.79 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Davenport And Ltd Com invested in 22,380 shares. Moreover, Rowland Co Invest Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ubs Oconnor Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Burney holds 19,845 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Dillon Associate Incorporated invested in 4.4% or 84,670 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 6,424 shares. Arizona State Retirement has 83,649 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Roundview Capital Ltd Llc has 0.29% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 7,675 shares. 2,105 are held by Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability Company. Private Ocean Lc holds 0.01% or 123 shares in its portfolio. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cincinnati Insurance, a Ohio-based fund reported 171,050 shares. 59 were reported by Wealthcare Mgmt Lc. Johnson Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 319,965 shares.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 8,800 shares to 540,700 shares, valued at $26.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

