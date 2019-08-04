Daruma Capital Management Position in Catalent (CTLT) Has Raised by $629,920 as Share Price Rose; Private Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) as Market Valuation Rose

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 13,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 487,123 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.28 million, up from 473,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 34,970 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 8.32% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY; 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 15,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The hedge fund held 96,886 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 81,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $55.09. About 522,660 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q EPS 14c; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold HTBI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 10.10 million shares or 0.18% more from 10.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 649,089 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 13,200 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 141 shares. Aperio Group Limited Com, California-based fund reported 9,120 shares. Florida-based Private Cap Ltd has invested 1.86% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). National Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Aldebaran Fincl has 13,010 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 6,840 are held by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,900 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 10,760 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.01% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 5,730 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 1.04 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Co stated it has 137,016 shares.

More notable recent HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HomeTrust Bank to Open Commercial Loan Production Office in Greensboro, N.C. – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2017. More interesting news about HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quinstreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 417,420 shares to 3.44M shares, valued at $46.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co. Inc. Cl A by 53,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74M shares, and cut its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 9,286 shares to 79,138 shares, valued at $36.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 6,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,940 shares, and cut its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks invested in 0.2% or 272,345 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) or 98,883 shares. Mcf Ltd Liability Company owns 80 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 27,235 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 277,169 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 10,360 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs accumulated 600,198 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 4,904 shares. Shine Investment Advisory has invested 0% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 65,637 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Mgmt stated it has 109,340 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Viking Global Limited Partnership invested in 1.06 million shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 3.80 million shares. Aperio Grp Limited Company holds 0.01% or 41,707 shares.

More notable recent Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Catalent to acquire Paragon Bioservices for $1.2B – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Catalent Stock Soared 73.9% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Catalent Extends Global Commercial Spray Drying Capabilities in Europe – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.