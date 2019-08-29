Daruma Capital Management Lowered Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holding by $832,029 as Valuation Rose; Cortland Associates Has Boosted Centene (CNC) Position by $16.51 Million

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 96.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 311,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 635,111 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72 million, up from 323,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 1.62 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 3,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 16,987 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, down from 20,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $208.78. About 189,461 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 10,150 shares. 111,771 are held by Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Kings Point Mgmt has 600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Ltd reported 147,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deltec Asset Lc has 2.72% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 234,608 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 3.33 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 0.07% or 20,380 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Llc holds 0.44% or 37,660 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Management reported 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Great Lakes Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 7,430 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.28% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.15M shares. Iberiabank Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Kennedy Cap holds 0.13% or 103,477 shares.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Gp Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,731 shares to 232,322 shares, valued at $42.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,391 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 21,494 shares. 3,712 were reported by Virtu Limited Liability. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 12,560 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 2,205 shares. Strategic Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 24,374 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Communications Ltd owns 0.08% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 55,483 shares. Rothschild Asset Us holds 0.34% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 152,787 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% or 9,922 shares. Bahl And Gaynor invested in 1,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 3,299 shares. Bowling Portfolio Limited Company owns 18,189 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 27,875 shares. Moreover, Gideon Inc has 0.19% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 2,554 shares. Capital Interest invested 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 2,058 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 23,598 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $24.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 281,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 747,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).