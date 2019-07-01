Daruma Capital Management Lifted Position in Catalent (CTLT); Halsey Associates Trimmed Its Position in Visa (V) as Valuation Rose

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 4,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,512 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.26 million, down from 178,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $390.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $173.46. About 3.25M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 15,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 96,886 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 81,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 655,983 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 12.63% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Visa Stock May Not Be the Best Credit-Card Name – Investorplace.com” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Visa to Acquire Rambus Payments Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa launches B2B cross-border payment network – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard And Visa: A Side-By-Side Comparison – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 32.61 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Mgmt holds 58,183 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Adell Harriman And Carpenter invested 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Utah Retirement invested in 1.03% or 332,863 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 1.05 million shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Comm has invested 0.89% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Martin Currie has 1.61% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pinnacle Financial Partners reported 0.95% stake. Moreover, Magellan Asset Management has 7.52% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Parkwood Limited Liability reported 141,040 shares. 4,770 were reported by Argent Capital Management Llc. California-based Sand Hill Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mirae Asset Global Invs Comm Limited has invested 1.14% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Akre Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 4.89 million shares. 755 were reported by Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corp. Oakbrook Invests Lc has 271,313 shares for 2.57% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,399 were accumulated by Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company. Profund Ltd has invested 0.05% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Bernzott Advsr accumulated 3.92% or 798,920 shares. Gotham Asset Lc reported 0% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Advisory Service Network Lc accumulated 0% or 342 shares. 9,217 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Advsrs Cap Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.02% or 7,179 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has 49,852 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). 32,350 are held by Johnson Inv Counsel. 87,394 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc has 16,450 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt reported 466,245 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na stated it has 159 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Moody Retail Bank Division has invested 0% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 30,633 shares to 158,846 shares, valued at $30.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) by 77,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 520,316 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

More notable recent Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Catalent Names Alessandro Maselli President and Chief Operating Officer – Business Wire” on February 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Adobe (ADBE), American Airlines (AAL), Boeing (BA), Zillow (ZG), Increase in Alibaba (BABA) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Flowserve Corporation (FLS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Catalent’s Acquisition Of Cook Pharmica Overshadows Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2017.