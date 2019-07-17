Daruma Capital Management Lifted Its Cubic (CUB) Position; At&T (T) Shareholder Enterprise Financial Services Raised Holding

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cubic Corp (CUB) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 58,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 540,859 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.42M, up from 482,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cubic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $66.65. About 132,998 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 8.65% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell Its Training Services Business for $135M; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE TO GET OVER $185M CONTRACT AWARD; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell its Training Services Business for Approximately $135 Million; 09/03/2018 Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary Communications Solutions at SATELLITE 2018; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC 2Q EBITDA $11.40; 03/05/2018 – Cubic Expands Footprint with Office Opening in Dallas, Texas; 22/05/2018 – Cubic and TransLink Launch Open Payments on Vancouver’s Public Transit System; 10/04/2018 – Cubic Appoints Sean Palleschi as Vice President, Financial Operations and Controller for Defense Business; 13/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Transport Supplier of the Year Award at London Transport Awards 2018

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 14,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,986 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 54,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 16.03M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS SINCE THEN IT HAS RECEIVED NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS FROM MUELLER; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017; 11/05/2018 – Sarah N. Lynch: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET INCOME AT T$16.01 BLN; 11/05/2018 – AT&T releases a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 30/05/2018 – FirstNet Grows Device Ecosystem, Brings First Responders More Device Options with LG V35 ThinQ; 30/03/2018 – Alorica Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 11/04/2018 – AT&T and Crown Castle Expand Leasing Deal for Wireless Network Infrastructure

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “AT&T Option Trades Suggest ‘Risk-Off’ Positioning Ahead Of Next Week – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Slack reference price set at $26 per share: NYSE – CNBC” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AT&T (T) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Stock Is Definitely a Buy for Those with Patience and Fortitude – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Co owns 68,013 shares. Mufg Americas Corp accumulated 547,894 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 9,535 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management accumulated 0.53% or 7.71 million shares. Somerset holds 0.53% or 32,174 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Aspiriant Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 32,871 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability reported 27,512 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Midas Mngmt reported 1.11% stake. Zimmer Partners Limited Partnership invested in 650,000 shares. 40,712 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Med Tru. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 19,873 shares. Cullinan Assoc Inc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 161,259 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 9,767 shares stake. Sfmg Ltd Liability Com owns 36,964 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 54,459 shares to 422,628 shares, valued at $24.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 608,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,491 shares, and cut its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $531,579 activity. On Wednesday, May 8 the insider FELDMANN BRADLEY H bought $40,787. 2,716 shares were bought by GUILES EDWIN A, worth $162,417. On Friday, May 10 WARNER JOHN H JR bought $301,250 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 168 shares valued at $10,025 was bought by HARRISON MARK. EDWARDS JAMES R had bought 167 shares worth $9,904 on Wednesday, May 8.

More notable recent Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cubic Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cubic Corp (CUB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cubic Corporation Breaks Ground on New San Diego Headquarters – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cubic to Share Industry Insight on MaaS Market Governance – PRNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.