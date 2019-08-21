Daruma Capital Management Lifted Cubic (CUB) Stake by $3.25 Million; Valuation Rose; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Share Value Rose, Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Raised by $1.09 Million Its Position

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cubic Corp (CUB) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 58,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The hedge fund held 540,859 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.42 million, up from 482,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cubic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $70.83. About 123,821 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 17/05/2018 – Cubic Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Highlight Advanced Training Solutions at 2018 LANPAC Symposium & Exposition; 22/05/2018 – Cubic and TransLink Launch Open Payments on Vancouver’s Public Transit System; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC SEES FY REV. $1.14B TO $1.19B, EST. $1.24B; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary C4ISR Solutions at Special Operations Forces Industry Conference 2018; 03/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Advanced Training Solutions at SOFEX 2018; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp 2Q Loss/Shr 7c; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE TO GET OVER $185M CONTRACT AWARD

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 759.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 5,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 6,530 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $220.26. About 689,339 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $531,579 activity. Aga Anshooman also bought $7,196 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) on Wednesday, May 8. $40,787 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) was bought by FELDMANN BRADLEY H. EDWARDS JAMES R also bought $9,904 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares. WARNER JOHN H JR bought $301,250 worth of stock. $10,025 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) was bought by HARRISON MARK.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 111,454 shares to 196,970 shares, valued at $17.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 608,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,491 shares, and cut its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CUB shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru Company has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 1,284 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Llc owns 233,972 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Morgan Stanley reported 8,008 shares. Brinker Capital, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,573 shares. Blair William Il reported 52,486 shares stake. Gamco Investors Et Al has 7,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank reported 28,440 shares stake. Piedmont Inv holds 0.02% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 7,281 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 34,775 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 2,770 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 1.21M shares. Friess Associates Limited Co reported 173,921 shares. State Street reported 1.54M shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership owns 1.01% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 67,308 shares. Markston Ltd Liability reported 38,481 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Wendell David Assoc has invested 2.35% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 15,189 shares. Cap Intl Ca reported 513 shares. Pinnacle Fin Partners invested in 0.27% or 17,917 shares. Wealthquest invested in 0.13% or 1,810 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 61,473 shares. 68,711 were accumulated by Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.19% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Zweig holds 52,116 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 161,631 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 92,600 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 6,532 shares. American Comml Bank accumulated 7,040 shares.

