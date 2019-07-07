Daruma Capital Management Increases Position in Ring Energy (REI); Daruma Capital Management Boosted Stake in Boingo Wireless (WIFI) as Market Valuation Declined

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 23,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.59 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $817.25M market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 792,483 shares traded or 51.95% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has risen 6.70% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ring Energy Inc (REI) by 12.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 361,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.36M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71M, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ring Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.49M market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.34. About 495,709 shares traded. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 70.28% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.71% the S&P500. Some Historical REI News: 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Oil and Gas Rev $23.3; 09/05/2018 – Peter B Cannell & Company Buys New 3.2% Position in Ring Energy; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy, Inc. Releases First Quarter 2018 Operations Update; 08/05/2018 – Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys 1.2% of Ring Energy; 08/05/2018 – Ring Energy 1Q EPS 10c; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy On Track to Drill 60 New Horizontal Wells This Year; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy Releases 1Q 2018 Ops Update; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ring Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REI); 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 25/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 120,961 shares to 377,996 shares, valued at $24.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 6,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,940 shares, and cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 120,961 shares to 377,996 shares, valued at $24.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 6,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,940 shares, and cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $2.86 million activity. Hovenier Peter had sold 15,000 shares worth $366,450.

