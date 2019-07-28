Daruma Capital Management Increases Position in Enpro Inds (NPO); As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Valuation Declined, Leuthold Group Has Upped by $1.77 Million Its Stake

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 28,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 404,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06 million, up from 375,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $67.21. About 131,535 shares traded or 11.39% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 12.95% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 63.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 22,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 57,089 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60M, up from 34,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25 million shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 12/04/2018 – Emerging Advanced Resources Could Rock The Canadian Cannabis Industry; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie: IMBRUVICA Plus GAZYVA Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Patients Met Primary Endpoint

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Intern (BWX) by 41,604 shares to 285,537 shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 3,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,138 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Currencyshares Euro Tr.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 23,431 shares to 52,141 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 111,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,970 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4,981 activity.