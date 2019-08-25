Daruma Capital Management Increases Holding in Boingo Wireless (WIFI); Tiger Legatus Capital Management Lifted Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 1.51M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”)

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 23,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.59M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.13% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 987,473 shares traded or 32.62% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Amalgamated Bancorporation has 48,340 shares. The Illinois-based Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Panagora Asset holds 0% or 9,698 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap reported 49,429 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp has 0.03% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 287,817 shares. Franklin Resources Inc stated it has 3,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis Lp invested in 49,094 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset holds 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 29,989 shares. State Street accumulated 0.02% or 4.65M shares. Turtle Creek Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.75M shares. Moreover, Vanguard has 0.05% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Sky Inv Gp Lc accumulated 4,000 shares. Moreover, Private Tru Na has 0.12% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 8,692 shares.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 608,535 shares to 314,491 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 54,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,628 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).