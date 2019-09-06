Daruma Capital Management Holding in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Has Trimmed as Stock Rose; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Stake in Suntrust Banks (STI) Trimmed by $3.15 Million as Market Value Rose

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 53,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 352,750 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.90 million, down from 406,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $62.91. About 1.95 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – QTR-END BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $47.14 & TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $33.97, BOTH DOWN 2% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 03/04/2018 – Mercury Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 04/04/2018 – Live Oak Banc at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Suntrust Banks Inc $Benchmark 7Y; IPT +120-125; 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Charge-Offs $79M; 05/04/2018 – Coupa Software at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 3,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 16,987 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, down from 20,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $205.85. About 366,957 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA)

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.30M for 16.55 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $621.51 million for 11.23 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 8,973 shares to 203,897 shares, valued at $25.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 76,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (NYSE:JPM).