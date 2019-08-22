Daruma Capital Management Holding in Woodward (WWD) Trimmed by $576,032; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Position Maintained by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 33,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 987,770 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.31M, up from 954,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $82.16. About 633,761 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – IF LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY POSITIVE, AN NDA SUBMISSION ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2020; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many; 16/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Reduced Composite Rate of All-Cause Hospitalization and Mortality by About 50%, Relative to Placebo; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to `Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Doesn’t Include Any Admission of Liability or Wrongdoing by Either Co; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Achieves Alignment with FDA on Accelerated Development Path for Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1); 08/05/2018 – Alnylam Reports Preclinical Data Demonstrating Central Nervous System (CNS) Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH); 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to ‘Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 6,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 34,940 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, down from 41,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $105.93. About 145,558 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 03/04/2018 – Scott Technology Access Event Set By Woodward for Apr. 9-11; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce Signs to Sell L’Orange to Woodward Inc; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.60 TO $3.80; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) repairs planned between 14 Mile Road and Quarton Road; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR WOODWARD TO ACQUIRE L’ORANGE GMBH AND RELATED OPERATIONS LOCATED IN GERMANY, U.S., CHINA FOR EUR 700 MLN; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 80C; 10/04/2018 – Seventh Annual Mongoose Jam to be held at Woodward Camp; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q EPS 60C; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q Adj EPS 82c; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.35, REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI) by 361,530 shares to 3.36 million shares, valued at $19.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 32,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 685,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

More notable recent Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Woodward (WWD) Tops Q3 EPS by 14c, Revenues Beat; FY19 EPS Guidance Below Consensus, FY19 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Woodward Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Woodward (WWD) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Woodward (WWD) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Revenues – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Woodward Inc (WWD) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street owns 1.76 million shares. Champlain Investment Ptnrs reported 0.35% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 26,930 shares. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). 33,686 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.06% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 42,000 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora reported 0.04% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest reported 36,700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 102,000 are held by Eulav Asset Management. First Allied Advisory Ser, Missouri-based fund reported 3,892 shares. Moreover, Leavell Investment Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 4,550 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has 34,200 shares. 676,503 were reported by Waddell And Reed Fincl. Wealthquest, Ohio-based fund reported 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark holds 0% or 141 shares in its portfolio. 15,063 are held by Susquehanna Grp Llp. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 80,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 92,891 shares. Wexford Cap LP accumulated 0.04% or 5,250 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 12,000 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 39,919 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors invested in 0% or 150 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.09% or 23,220 shares. Federated Pa has 0.12% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 46,557 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 52,412 shares. Rock Springs Capital Mgmt LP reported 0.84% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Bailard Inc accumulated 3,500 shares.

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.33, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alnylam books $38M in Onpattro sales in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Medicines Company (MDCO) Q2 Earnings Top, Inclisiran in View – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.