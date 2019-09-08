Daruma Capital Management Holding in Evercore (EVR) Has Lowered by $10.03 Million; Mckesson (MCK) Position Held by Sio Capital Management Llc

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Evercore Inc (EVR) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 111,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.87% . The hedge fund held 196,970 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.92M, down from 308,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Evercore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $78.48. About 446,015 shares traded or 20.35% up from the average. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 22.19% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 4,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 46,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $143.6. About 1.16M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $12.50 TO $12.80; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board Increases to Nine Members, Eight of Whom Are Independent; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Enhanced Solutions for Rapidly Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Market; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: PROBE IN RESPONSE TO REQUEST FROM TEAMSTERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc holds 242,910 shares. Montag A Associates Inc reported 6,518 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 0% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 322 are held by Tradewinds Ltd Com. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.53% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 1.17 million shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Cadence Retail Bank Na owns 2,776 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 139,225 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 1,315 are held by First Manhattan. Indiana-based Spectrum Mgmt Group Incorporated has invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Qci Asset Management New York reported 25 shares stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). At Bank & Trust stated it has 12,838 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc has 0.52% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Achieve Life Sciences Inc by 175,894 shares to 421,479 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 338,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,410 shares, and cut its stake in Penumbra Inc (Put).

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 28,957 shares to 404,400 shares, valued at $26.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 277,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 836,407 shares, and has risen its stake in At Home Group Inc.