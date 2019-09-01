Daruma Capital Management Has Upped Its Therapeuticsmd (TXMD) Position by $3.00 Million; New York State Teachers Retirement System Increased Its Holding in Post Holdings (POST) as Stock Declined

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc (POST) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 5,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 94,150 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30 million, up from 88,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 651,598 shares traded or 13.67% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Files Confidential Draft Registration for Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit; 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (TXMD) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 750,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.29% . The hedge fund held 7.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.63M, up from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Therapeuticsmd Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $689.55M market cap company. The stock increased 4.71% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 2.40M shares traded. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NYSEMKT:TXMD) has declined 61.05% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TXMD News: 08/03/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA FOR TX-001HR; 03/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 23/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD HASN’T BEEN INFORMED BY FDA ABOUT TX-004HR NDA; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Anticipates IMVEXXY Will Be Available for Comml Distribution in July; 21/04/2018 – DJ TherapeuticsMD Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXMD); 08/03/2018 TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Acceptance Of New Drug Application (NDA) And Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) Date For TX-001HR; 02/04/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC – JANE F. BARLOW APPOINTED AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 11/04/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC – ENTERED INTO NEGOTIATIONS WITH U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION REGARDING PROPOSED LABEL FOR TX-004HR; 02/04/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Names Jane F. Barlow Independent Director to Bd of Directors

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $196,256 activity.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 3,800 shares to 71,652 shares, valued at $7.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 27,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management owns 46,436 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Ameriprise Financial reported 288,592 shares stake. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.17 million shares. Moreover, Contravisory Inv Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 1,360 shares. Cls Investments has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 9,222 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Starr Intl owns 1.59% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 36,511 shares. Harris Assoc LP owns 1.26M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 11,715 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Mkts Inc invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 111,302 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 21,692 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 40,175 shares. 9,226 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob Invests.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $173,070 activity. Milligan John C.K. IV bought 10,000 shares worth $29,300. The insider Collins Cooper C. bought $99,870. $28,700 worth of stock was bought by Bernick Brian on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TXMD shares while 28 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 184.60 million shares or 0.67% more from 183.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.45 million are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Laurion Capital Lp reported 0.01% stake. Ameritas Investment holds 0% or 15,161 shares in its portfolio. 12,000 are owned by Hbk Invests L P. Pnc Fin Gru reported 2,651 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co holds 0.02% in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) or 491,638 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 234,062 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Whittier Trust Communications reported 92 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Co has 112,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd has 0% invested in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) for 339,730 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 215,119 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 282,319 shares to 177,242 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 30,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,846 shares, and cut its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY).