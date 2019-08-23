Daruma Capital Management Has Lowered Its Mastec (MTZ) Stake; Bragg Financial Advisors Boosted South Jersey Inds (SJI) Stake

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) stake by 28.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired 21,020 shares as South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Bragg Financial Advisors Inc holds 95,001 shares with $3.05M value, up from 73,981 last quarter. South Jersey Inds Inc now has $2.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 216,953 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased Mastec Inc (MTZ) stake by 31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 23,431 shares as Mastec Inc (MTZ)’s stock rose 0.84%. The Daruma Capital Management Llc holds 52,141 shares with $2.51 million value, down from 75,572 last quarter. Mastec Inc now has $4.62B valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $60.52. About 279,421 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B

Among 3 analysts covering South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. South Jersey Industries has $40 highest and $3200 lowest target. $35’s average target is 13.01% above currents $30.97 stock price. South Jersey Industries had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $3200 target in Monday, August 5 report.

More notable recent South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does South Jersey Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:SJI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SJI Releases First-Ever Environmental, Social and Governance Report – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SJI Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Reaffirms Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “South Jersey EPS misses by $0.09, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) CEO Mike Renna on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 279,512 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Services Automobile Association has 14,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett And Inc owns 1,020 shares. Luminus Llc has invested 0.14% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Bessemer reported 159 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 82,959 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 60,000 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP accumulated 1.02 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fincl Architects accumulated 3,450 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) or 261,746 shares. The Maryland-based Court Place Limited Com has invested 0.09% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Cordasco Fincl Network has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Sei Investments has invested 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 13,624 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Westwood Grp Inc stated it has 1.39M shares.

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased Lumentum Hldgs Inc stake by 17,011 shares to 80,682 valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1. It also upped At Home Group Inc stake by 469,582 shares and now owns 1.52 million shares. Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. MasTec has $7200 highest and $52 lowest target. $61.88’s average target is 2.25% above currents $60.52 stock price. MasTec had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by FBR Capital. The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Monday, August 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 4. Barclays Capital maintained MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $57 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 5. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, August 5. FBR Capital maintained the shares of MTZ in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained the shares of MTZ in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why MasTec Gained as Much as 16.7% on Friday – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MasTec: The Beat (And Raise) Goes On – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MasTec: Still My Number One Pick – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Services Automobile Association holds 9,530 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Tru Advisors LP reported 180,345 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership invested in 0.16% or 46,757 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 213,749 shares. Timpani Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.75% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Moreover, Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc has 0.45% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 864,954 shares. Kbc Group Nv has 186,427 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. New York-based Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Llc has invested 0.29% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). California-based Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Tn owns 112 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street invested in 1.96 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.00 million shares. Zacks Investment owns 0.03% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 33,876 shares. Laurion Capital Lp stated it has 20,043 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Argent Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 74,675 shares or 0.13% of the stock.