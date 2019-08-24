Daruma Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Ii Vi (IIVI) as Share Value Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined While Sunbelt Securities Has Cut Position by $686,104

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 4,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 13,112 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 18,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21 million shares traded or 99.27% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 49.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 277,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 836,407 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15M, up from 559,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.63% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.52. About 923,172 shares traded or 27.76% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 23/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA, A LEADER IN WAVELENGTH SELECTIVE SWITCHES; 23/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C, EST. 49C; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q EPS 37c-EPS 43c; 21/04/2018 – DJ II-VI Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIVI); 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q EPS 45c; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 22/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Dow Sinks as Trade Jitters, Growth Worries Slam Markets Again – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ViiV and Janssen announce positive data on long-acting HIV doublet therapy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “JOHNSON & JOHNSON INVESTIGATION UPDATE by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Johnson & Johnson – JNJ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowen Hanes & Company Inc reported 2% stake. 471,991 are held by Kornitzer Mngmt Ks. Scholtz And Limited Liability Co owns 1,670 shares. Knott David M invested in 0.41% or 7,280 shares. Liberty Capital Mngmt holds 0.5% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 7,023 shares. Portland Glob Advsr Ltd Liability holds 8,615 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Wharton Business Group Incorporated Limited Co accumulated 0.08% or 5,267 shares. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6.22% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 61,724 shares. Connable Office reported 0.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sphera Funds Ltd has 265,000 shares. Private Ocean Lc owns 5,385 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Whitnell & reported 26,452 shares. Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has 1.18% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.35 million shares. Da Davidson And invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Peak Asset Management Llc, Colorado-based fund reported 12,199 shares.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 35,652 shares to 49,893 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 30,633 shares to 158,846 shares, valued at $30.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 9,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,138 shares, and cut its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability holds 87 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Voloridge Limited Liability Company, a Florida-based fund reported 38,221 shares. First Mercantile holds 2,680 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited has 0.02% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 1.31M shares. Rodgers Brothers has 6.95% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 655,228 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 14,042 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd has 0% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 26,001 shares. Moreover, Argent Capital Management Llc has 0.1% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Moreover, Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.16% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 14,435 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 188,603 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Weiss Asset LP has invested 0.29% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI).