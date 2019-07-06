Daruma Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Catalent (CTLT) as Valuation Rose; Live Your Vision Maintains Holding in Pfizer Com (PFE)

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 16.84 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Modeling Technology for Drug Discovery; 17/04/2018 – Canada seeks U.S. help to solve EpiPen shortage; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALL ON POTENTIAL FOR EMPTY, CRACKED GLASS VIALS; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the British company said; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR XTANDI SNDA; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law; 08/03/2018 – FDA panel backs Pfizer’s Xeljanz as bowel disease treatment; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-GSK did not put in final bid for Pfizer consumer unit

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 15,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 96,886 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 81,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.46. About 305,557 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 12.63% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q EPS 14c; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “The 6 Most Shorted Dow Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) Presents Initial Clinical Data on Phase 1b Gene Therapy Study for DMD – StreetInsider.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Arbitrage For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “BioMarin Pharma (BMRN) Reports $15M Milestone Payments from Pfizer (PFE) for TALZENNA® (talazoparib) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02 million and $329.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in X (DBEF) by 15,096 shares to 40,689 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Amt (MUB) by 8,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,533 shares, and cut its stake in Streettracks Index Shs Fds Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (CWI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Management Incorporated has invested 1.6% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Umb Bankshares N A Mo reported 514,793 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Canal Co reported 2.4% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Prudential Public Limited stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hl Finance Serv Limited Com reported 2.12% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fragasso Gp reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The California-based Assetmark has invested 0.32% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Loeb holds 0% or 1,940 shares. Old Republic Interest Corporation invested in 1.54% or 1.34M shares. Town And Country Natl Bank And Dba First Bankers has 2.45% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Private Wealth Prtn Lc stated it has 3.15% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). New England Research Management reported 1.41% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking owns 0.8% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5.11M shares. Moreover, Parsons Capital Ri has 1.05% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Renaissance Investment Gp Ltd Com holds 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 29,820 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Blair William & Co Il accumulated 13,193 shares or 0% of the stock. Numerixs Invest Technology Inc has 12,172 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 57,693 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 109,340 shares. New York-based Bluemountain Capital Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). 10,181 were accumulated by Connable Office. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.03% or 95,021 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 677 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Co has 0.23% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 277,646 shares. Utah Retirement reported 27,235 shares. Advisory Service Networks Lc invested in 0% or 342 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 159 shares.