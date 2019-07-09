Daruma Capital Management Has Decreased Wex (WEX) Holding by $5.85 Million; Amber Rd Com (AMBR) Holder Altai Capital Management LP Raised Its Holding by $435,672

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.46 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37M, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 38.06% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 15/03/2018 – E2open Affirms Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amber Road Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBR); 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN WITHDRAWS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Rev $84M-$87M; 25/04/2018 – AMBER ROAD HOLDER ALTAI CAPITAL BOOSTED STAKE TO 8.38%; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 20/03/2018 – Annual ‘Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 30,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 158,846 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.50M, down from 189,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $212.21. About 135,293 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership invested in 11,438 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amer accumulated 15,190 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 277,305 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 4,935 shares or 0% of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Co stated it has 733,818 shares. Blackrock has 1.49M shares. The Texas-based King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Needham Inv Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.16M shares or 3.41% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Rhumbline Advisers owns 30,254 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1.38M were reported by Gagnon Secs Ltd Liability Corp. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). D E Shaw And holds 0% or 267,187 shares. Gagnon Ltd Liability has 3.33% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 671,219 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Oregon-based Tygh Cap Mgmt has invested 1.87% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Montag & Caldwell Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% or 2,932 shares. 6,435 were reported by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Com. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 35,712 shares. Franklin Resources Inc owns 165,160 shares. Maine-based Bath Savings has invested 0.66% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). 4,137 were reported by Piedmont Invest Advisors. Voya Investment Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated accumulated 176,690 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd has 0.01% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 11,500 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Columbus Circle Investors has 0.87% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Btim accumulated 2,153 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 32,624 shares to 685,306 shares, valued at $23.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 15,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).