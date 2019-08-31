Daruma Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) as Stock Rose; As Dish Network (DISH) Share Price Declined, Mad River Investors Has Cut by $304,575 Its Position

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 1.49M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 3,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 16,987 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, down from 20,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $205.03. About 244,108 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory Lp accumulated 0.22% or 13,597 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 718,670 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.02% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 3.49 million shares. Amp has 60,672 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% or 3,332 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 42,690 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Co holds 0.01% or 516,847 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 109,377 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Cibc World Markets reported 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Vanguard Group invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Segantii Cap Ltd owns 0.22% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 60,000 shares. Btr Management holds 9,000 shares. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Llp owns 79,060 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.43 million activity. DEFRANCO JAMES had bought 300,000 shares worth $9.35 million. $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares were bought by Ortolf Tom A.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $112.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

