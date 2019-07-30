Daruma Capital Management Has Cut Costar Group (CSGP) Holding by $4.33 Million; Shares Rose; Rhumbline Advisers Cut Position in Synopsys (SNPS) as Valuation Rose

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 23,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 260,811 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.03M, down from 284,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $136.21. About 554,252 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 25/04/2018 – Security in DevOps Is Lagging Despite Advantages and Opportunities, According to New Study by 451 Research and Synopsys; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Collaborates with Samsung Foundry to Develop DesignWare IP for Samsung 8-nm FinFET Process; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Second Consecutive Year; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS BEGINS $165M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 05/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS REPLENISHES REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $500M; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 9,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,138 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.91M, down from 88,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $630.42. About 188,298 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP)

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $92.94 million for 54.92 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 59,759 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $388.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc New by 4,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognex Corp Com (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 1.23% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). The New York-based Mufg Americas Holdings has invested 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.2% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Stifel owns 5,497 shares. Sun Life Fin holds 254 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 60,429 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 10,934 shares. Colorado-based Shine Advisory Svcs Inc has invested 0.03% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). The California-based Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.98% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Caxton Assoc Lp holds 0.04% or 2,659 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.06% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 47,141 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Westport Asset Management reported 51,500 shares.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should You Invest in the Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ)? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Top 8 Tech Stocks of 2019 (So Far) – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Groupon (GRPN) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Estimates Rising for Synopsys (SNPS): Will It Gain? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kornitzer Cap Management Incorporated Ks has 0.54% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 64,955 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Company invested in 0.05% or 2,093 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr has invested 0.24% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). M&T Comml Bank Corporation has invested 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Clearbridge Investments Lc accumulated 35,645 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 22,067 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Lp has 0.01% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 2,205 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 52,138 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Vantage Investment Limited Liability holds 14,700 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 152 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 200,139 shares. Veritable Lp owns 1,959 shares. Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 5 shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Liability Com holds 0.29% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 19,452 shares. New York-based Riverpark Mgmt Limited Com has invested 1.83% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 70.36 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.