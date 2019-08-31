Daruma Capital Management Has Boosted Ring Energy (REI) Stake by $1.81 Million; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Boosted Position in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) as Market Valuation Rose

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 9,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 468,300 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.41M, up from 458,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 1.25M shares traded or 15.12% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES C$556 MLN VS VS C$500 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ring Energy Inc (REI) by 12.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 361,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 51.49% . The hedge fund held 3.36M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71M, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ring Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.46. About 2.06 million shares traded or 103.26% up from the average. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 80.13% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.13% the S&P500. Some Historical REI News: 25/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Peter B Cannell & Company Buys New 3.2% Position in Ring Energy; 08/05/2018 – Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys 1.2% of Ring Energy; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Oil and Gas Rev $23.3; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ring Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REI); 08/05/2018 – Ring Energy 1Q EPS 10c; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy Releases 1Q 2018 Ops Update; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy, Inc. Releases First Quarter 2018 Operations Update; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy On Track to Drill 60 New Horizontal Wells This Year; 23/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 282,319 shares to 177,242 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 120,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,996 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

