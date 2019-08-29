Daruma Capital Management Has Boosted Its Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Holding; Nuance Investments Has Increased Umb Finl (UMBF) Stake

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) stake by 60.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Daruma Capital Management Llc acquired 281,240 shares as Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)’s stock declined 42.93%. The Daruma Capital Management Llc holds 747,221 shares with $35.49M value, up from 465,981 last quarter. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $986.32 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.47. About 211,676 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SUBMITTED AS A 505(B)(2) WITH AN EXPECTED TEN-MONTH FDA REVIEW; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa; 30/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lily Nguyen as Director, Project Management; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Expected FDA Review Period for Roclatan NDA Is 10 Months; 27/04/2018 – Aerie Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 30 Days; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Expects 2018 Rhopressa Revenue of $20 M to $30 M; 05/04/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%

Nuance Investments Llc increased Umb Finl Corp (UMBF) stake by 4.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Umb Finl Corp now has $3.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $62.78. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.08 million activity. Another trade for 46,153 shares valued at $1.08 million was bought by Foresite Capital Management II – LLC.

Among 6 analysts covering Aerie Pharma (NASDAQ:AERI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aerie Pharma has $85 highest and $5200 lowest target. $67.25’s average target is 213.23% above currents $21.47 stock price. Aerie Pharma had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by JMP Securities. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 19. JMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 12. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Mizuho. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho.

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased Planet Fitness Inc stake by 173,187 shares to 544,379 valued at $37.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) stake by 23,431 shares and now owns 52,141 shares. Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI) was reduced too.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $46,020 activity. 324 UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) shares with value of $22,557 were bought by GRAVES GREG M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.