Daruma Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Comfort Sys Usa (FIX) by $4.02 Million; Union Pacific (UNP) Share Value Rose While Chilton Investment Co Boosted Stake by $2.34 Million

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 14,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 477,408 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.82 million, up from 463,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $171.19. About 731,629 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500.

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (FIX) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 77,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 520,316 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.26 million, down from 597,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comfort Sys Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.19. About 37,170 shares traded. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) has risen 8.49% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FIX News: 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q EPS 44C, EST. 33C; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Raises Dividend to 8c; 06/04/2018 Comfort Systems Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA 1Q Rev $464.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Comfort Systems USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIX); 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Increases Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC – BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.08 BLN AS COMPARED TO $948.4 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC – AMENDED EXISTING SENIOR DEBT FACILITY TO INCREASE CREDIT COMMITMENT AMOUNT TO $400 MLN, EXTEND TERM TO APRIL 18, 2023; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Increases Qtrly Div; 06/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Names William J. Sandbrook to Board

Analysts await Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 8.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.79 per share. FIX’s profit will be $31.79M for 15.17 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Comfort Systems USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.26% EPS growth.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 23,598 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $24.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 15,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,886 shares, and has risen its stake in At Home Group Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 1 insider sale for $492,224 activity. MYERS FRANKLIN bought $85,944 worth of stock or 1,738 shares. 2,000 shares were sold by Krusi Alan, worth $95,700 on Friday, February 1.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 116,239 shares to 10,284 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 57,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,022 shares, and cut its stake in Ingevity Corp.

