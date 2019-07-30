Daruma Capital Management Boosted Mobile Mini (MINI) Position by $1.08 Million; Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Decreased Its Philip Morris International (PM) Stake by $751,344

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 8,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 552,852 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.87 million, down from 561,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $85.74. About 1.58 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 32,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 685,306 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.26 million, up from 652,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 97,534 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 25.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 6,128 shares to 34,940 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 9,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,138 shares, and cut its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Productions (NYSE:DIS) by 88,459 shares to 774,643 shares, valued at $86.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 41,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.65 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.