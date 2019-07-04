Daruma Capital Management Boosted Cubic (CUB) Holding; Manchester Capital Management Has Boosted Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $307,962; Market Value Rose

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cubic Corp (CUB) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 58,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 540,859 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.42 million, up from 482,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cubic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $66.45. About 168,571 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 8.65% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Cubic; 16/05/2018 – Cubic and 4C Strategies Strengthen Strategic Partnership for Training and Readiness Capabilities; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp 2Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – Cubic Recognized on Forbes America’s 2018 Best Midsize Employers List for Second Consecutive Year; 21/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP INCLUDES IMPLEMENTATION AND OPERATION OF A NEW FARE PAYMENT SYSTEM; 13/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Transport Supplier of the Year Award at London Transport Awards 2018; 31/05/2018 – Cubic Corporation to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 13 in New York City; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell its Training Services Business for Approximately $135 Million; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp Confirms Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Highlight Advanced Training Solutions at 2018 LANPAC Symposium & Exposition

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 40.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 5,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,921 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 14,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 12.80 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 30,633 shares to 158,846 shares, valued at $30.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 282,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,242 shares, and cut its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CUB shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability Company owns 5,481 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 17,179 shares. Ameritas Inc reported 2,578 shares stake. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 26,242 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru reported 113,195 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Ameriprise holds 0.02% or 933,997 shares. 75,435 are owned by Legal And General Group Plc. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.03% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 44,209 shares. 9,580 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership invested 0.06% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Piedmont Advsrs accumulated 7,281 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB).

More notable recent Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cubic to Share Industry Insight on MaaS Market Governance – PRNewswire” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Valuewalk.com published: “The Statistics Behind Choosing A Successful Hedge Fund Manager – ValueWalk” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cubic announces sale of commercial properties in San Diego and Orlando – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cubic Exhibits NextCity Innovations at UITP Global Public Transport Summit – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $531,579 activity. GUILES EDWIN A had bought 2,716 shares worth $162,417 on Friday, June 7. $301,250 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) was bought by WARNER JOHN H JR. 167 shares were bought by EDWARDS JAMES R, worth $9,904. $40,787 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) was bought by FELDMANN BRADLEY H. Aga Anshooman also bought $7,196 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,653 shares to 32,141 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VAW) by 5,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,447 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 126,423 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated has 708,272 shares. 168,967 were reported by Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Hollow Brook Wealth Ltd Co holds 70,311 shares. Wendell David Assocs holds 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 69,461 shares. Rockland Tru Com has 28,868 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt invested 1.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Manhattan invested in 449,806 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Bainco Investors owns 175,609 shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Com reported 83,651 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Diligent Invsts Lc holds 1.05% or 34,125 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 0.64% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Novare Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 84,385 shares. 673,554 were reported by Westend Limited Liability Corporation. Victory Management stated it has 546,318 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.